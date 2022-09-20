Police allege a Victoria Point man charged with drug and weapons offences after a raid in Logan is a high-ranking member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.
The 39-year-old and six alleged associates were arrested after police found weapons, evidence of cannabis growth rooms and dismantled drug labs at a Chambers Flat property on September 16.
Police allege the Victoria Point man is president of the Logan chapter of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Club.
Detectives launched Operation Uniform Neo after several weapons were stolen from a property in Queensland's Somerset region last month.
Police say they seized one kilogram of ice, 12 kilograms of cannabis, seven firearms, ammunition, about $50,000 in counterfeit currency, two stolen cars and drug utensils during the operation.
The Victoria Point man, a 50-year-old Chambers Flat man and a 35-year-old Brisbane woman are facing several charges including possessing and producing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of weapons.
Four other men were also arrested as part of the operation and have been charged with drug trafficking, organised crime, weapon and criminal offences.
The 39-year-old Victoria Point man was due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 19.
His arrest comes as police wrap up a manhunt and charge several Redlands men over the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Levi Johnson in Brisbane.
Police believe the men are linked to the little-known 13 Kings gang, who have a clubhouse in Capalaba.
