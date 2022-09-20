Redland City Bulletin

Victoria Point man, 39, faces weapons and drug charges after raid at Chambers Flat

Updated September 20 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:00am
Police uncovered counterfeit money during a raid. Picture by Queensland Police

Police allege a Victoria Point man charged with drug and weapons offences after a raid in Logan is a high-ranking member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Local News

