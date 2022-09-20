A man has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a police officer who responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Logan Motorway.
According to Police, a white 2007 Toyota Hilux utility was seen driving dangerously in the westbound lanes of the Logan Motorway on Monday, September 19.
Shortly after 8pm, the Toyota crashed into the rear of a black 2011 Holden Cruze and officers say the impact caused the car to hit the right-side guardrail then ricochet across both lanes into the left-side barricade.
The crash blocked both westbound lanes of the motorway, and police allege the driver of the Toyota assaulted an attending officer and damaged a police car door.
The man, a 29-year-old from Alexandra Hills, was charged with serious assault of a police officer and wilful damage of police property and was scheduled to face the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 20.
The driver of the Holden, a 69-year-old man from Hope Island, and a 26-year-old Alexandra Hills man who was a passenger in the Toyota were both reported by police as being injured in the crash.
The Queensland Ambulance Service says the 69-year-old man had head, chest and hip injuries while the 26-year-old had a chest injury but both were stable.
Police say the allegedly-assaulted officer was also treated at the hospital but has since been discharged.
Investigators are now appealing for witnesses, or anybody with dash camera footage of the incident to come forward.
Officers are also interested in speaking with anybody who saw the white Toyota Hilux travelling westbound along the Logan Motorway prior to the crash, as investigations are ongoing.
