Redland City Bulletin

A Redlands man has been charged with assaulting a police officer on the Logan Motorway

September 20 2022 - 9:00pm
Police charged a Redlands man with serious assault following a two-vehicle crash.

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly attacking a police officer who responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Logan Motorway.

Local News

