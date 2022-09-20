Redland City Bulletin

Jaipur Palace wins praise for serving thousands of meals to homeless

By Jordan Crick
September 20 2022 - 9:00pm
David and Sheena Singh receive a Paul Harris Fellow from Wellington Point Rotary Club representatives Matty and Martin McKenna. Picture supplied

Well-known Redlands restaurant owners David and Sheena Singh have won praise for donating thousands of meals to help feed the homeless and those in need.

