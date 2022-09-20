Well-known Redlands restaurant owners David and Sheena Singh have won praise for donating thousands of meals to help feed the homeless and those in need.
Wellington Point Rotary Club held a dinner in August to recognise Jaipur Palace staff for their valuable contribution to the community.
The restaurant donates about 30 curries per week, or fortnight depending on need, meaning they have provided more than 3000 meals since the initiative began in early 2018.
Wellington Point Rotary Club president Matty McKenna said a good crowd filled Jaipur Palace for the celebration dinner last month.
David and Sheena Singh were recognised on the night with a Paul Harris Fellow certificate, which is awarded for substantial contributions to community projects.
McKenna said the initiative was possible thanks to a partnership between Jaipur Palace, Rotary and Redlands Community Centre.
"Rotary is not all about cooking sausages at Bunnings, it's about building connections," she said.
"We physically pick up the meals and drive them to the community centre."
Redland Community Centre operations manager Ronan Wicks said meals were life-changing for the homeless.
"An empty belly is the easiest thing to fix," he said.
"Any homeless in the area can access a meal pretty much every time within our opening hours."
The centre - which also offers other services like emergency relief and counselling - is open 9am-3pm on all weekdays except Wednesday, where it closes at midday.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.