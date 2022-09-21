A Brisbane man has been charged after an "abhorrent" episode on a Redlands bus where he was allegedly involved in a scuffle, simulated a sex act and used abusive language.
The 41-year-old Bulimba local is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court next month charged with a public nuisance offence and assault.
Police say the man imitated a sex act on a teenage boy and got into a scuffle during the incident onboard a North Stradbroke Island bus on Monday, September 12.
The 41-year-old, who was allegedly intoxicated during the incident, began verbally abusing the boy soon after he boarded the bus about 6pm.
Police say the man was also racially abusive and swore in the vicinity of passengers.
His actions escalated when he approached the teen and allegedly imitated a sex act before getting into a scuffle.
The teenager filmed the incident and reported it to police, helping detectives charge the man with assault and public nuisance offences.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the man's behaviour was abhorrent and had upset many people in the community.
"The teen remained calm and did the right thing in reporting it to police. The man also lost his job and so should he," Sergeant Scanlan said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
