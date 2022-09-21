Redlands Coast has welcomed 133 residents from 35 countries who made the pledge to become citizens on Australian Citizenship Day.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the new citizens inducted at the Redland Performing Arts Centre on September 17 joined 224 residents who made the pledge this year.
"This ceremony was especially significant as it fell on Australian Citizenship Day, when we can all reflect on the meaning and importance of Australian citizenship and our shared identify, which unites us all while respecting our diversity," she said.
"Whether we are citizens through birth or by choice, it is an opportunity to celebrate our democratic values and take pride in our citizenship."
Deputy Mayor Julie Talty said the late Queen Elizabeth II was a prominent symbol throughout the ceremony.
"Her Majesty was a constant reminder of the true meaning of service, integrity and courage, and she was admired around the world, especially here in Queensland," she said.
"I also encourage our residents to be active citizens, by getting involved in your community and displaying the values of respect, inclusion and helping others."
