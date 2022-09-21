Redland City Bulletin

Brisbane man has licence stripped, faces charge after refusing breath test on North Stradbroke Island

JC
By Jordan Crick
September 21 2022 - 9:00pm
A Brisbane man has had his licence suspended and will face court after allegedly refusing to take a breath test on North Stradbroke Island.

A Brisbane man has had his licence suspended and will face court after allegedly refusing to take a breath test on North Stradbroke Island.

