A Brisbane man has had his licence suspended and will face court after allegedly refusing to take a breath test on North Stradbroke Island.
Police say the 40-year-old was pulled over on Dickson Way at Point Lookout after being clocked travelling 67km/h in a 50km/h zone.
Officers attempted to breath test the man but he allegedly refused, stating he wanted to go to the beach with his two daughters.
Police detained the man but he again refused a breath test at Dunwich station.
His licence has been suspended until he appears in Cleveland Magistrates Court next month, where he will face a charge for failing to provide a specimen of breath.
Police say the man was pulled over on Dickson Way about 4.30pm on Saturday, September 17.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said it was pure arrogance that the man refused to be tested.
"All he had to do was blow into the device and if he was under the legal limit, he was free to go," he said.
"Instead he refused to comply with the direction and will now be deemed as being three times the legal limit or higher with a long loss of licence to boot."
The following day, a 38-year-old North Stradbroke Island local was allegedly caught drink-driving after being pulled over on East Coast Road at Point Lookout.
Police allege the man returned a reading of 0.081. He has been charged with drink-driving and is due in Cleveland Magistrates Court next month.
"He thought he would run the gauntlet as he only had a short distance to travel to get home," Sergeant Scanlan said.
"It is simply not worth the risk as eventually you will get caught."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
