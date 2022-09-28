Redlands
Seniors month kicks off this October with a range of events to celebrate Redlands' older residents across the bayside. Find activities and events online at https://redlandseniors.com/event/
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Ormiston
Weight loss support group Weight Reduction Club Cleveland meets in the Church of the Nazarene, Orminston on Wednesdays at 9.15am. Everyone welcome, contact Pat on 07 3822 2762.
Redlands Coast Islands
The Tide: Redlands Coast Islands Festival continues celebrating creativity, sustainability and community of the island landscape and people in the region through 10 days of events from September 23-October 3.
Birkdale
The Redland Orchid Society's spring show is on Saturday, October 1 with orchids to buy, products to grow, potting demonstrations, raffles and more from 8.30am-3pm at the Birkdale Multi Sports Club.
North Stradbroke Island
Pack your water bottle and sun hat for a dinosaur themed day with the North Stradbroke Island Library team. Enjoy face painting, dinosaur digs, craft, and storytime at the free all-ages event on Friday, September 30 from 10-11.30am.
Cleveland
Visit the Cleveland Markets in Bloomfield Street run for more than 302 years Sunday, October 2.
Ormiston, Cleveland
Over 50s fitness classes are held Mondays and Thursdays at the Scouts Hall in Ormiston from 9.30-10.30am, and the Star of the Sea Parish Hall in Cleveland on Tuesdays. Call Penny on 0407 789 745.
