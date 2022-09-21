The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) says a man had to be airlifted off North Stradbroke Island following a single-vehicle crash on September 21.
A police spokeswoman said the Nissan Patrol had been travelling along a dirt track when the driver lost control and the car rolled onto its roof.
It was initially reported by police that they did not find the occupant of the car, however the QAS has confirmed a man in his 50s was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital overnight.
The QAS said the man had significant chest, lower back and pelvic injuries from the crash.
Police say they nobody was found, injured or otherwise, following a crash on North Stradbroke Island on September 21.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to the accident on East Coast Road at about 5.15pm according to a police spokeswoman.
The spokeswoman said the incident was reported as a single-vehicle rollover, and emergency service workers at the scene found the empty vehicle in bushes at the side of the road.
This required Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews to make the scene safe according to the spokeswoman, and crews were still responding as of 7.15pm on September 21.
The police spokeswoman said the occupant is believed to have left the scene, and that investigations into the crash are currently ongoing.
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.