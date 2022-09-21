Redland City Bulletin

Police, fire and ambulance teams responded to an accident just outside Dunwich

Updated September 21 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No occupants were found by emergency service crews after a car rolled on North Stradbroke Island. File photo

UPDATE - September 22:

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) says a man had to be airlifted off North Stradbroke Island following a single-vehicle crash on September 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.