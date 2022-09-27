Property details:
Ormiston
Come home to the peace and tranquillity that is 'The Orchard'.
The first time offered for sale in 30 years, this truly loved, special family home in original condition is a peace-filled residence resting at the north-western edge of old Louis Hope's sugar cane plantation of yesteryear.
The uniquely designed home has two levels and a loft creating plenty of room for a family to spread out.
There are three living areas including a media room, and an additional studio on the lower level.
If you need to spread out even more, take advantage of the detached workshop, perfect for the artist handy person.
The chef's kitchen has a butler's pantry and there is plenty of storage space throughout the home.
Backing onto vast tracts of beautiful bushland, walk for hours alongside the koala rehabilitation corridor, home to Brian our tagged local of Hilliard's Creek.
Catch all the bay breezes as you live out your dreams, filled with the joy and playfulness of a more simple life on borrowed acreage, in the premiere locale of Ormiston.
Complete with chook pen, banana grove, working sheds and an organic "secret" garden to get lost in, your life will be how it should be.
