Bowman MP launches petition opposing flight path changes

By Emily Lowe
September 24 2022 - 5:00am
Bowman MP Henry Pike has launched a petition to oppose suggestions to increase aircraft noise over the Redlands. Picture supplied

Bowman MP Henry Pike has launched a petition to oppose suggestions to change flight paths routes to fly over the Redlands as residents fume over the plans.

