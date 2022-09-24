Bowman MP Henry Pike has launched a petition to oppose suggestions to change flight paths routes to fly over the Redlands as residents fume over the plans.
The proposal comes from an Airservices Australia Trax Report which recommended consideration of more flights over the bay and proposed options to redirect existing departure routes over Redland suburbs.
Mr Pike said his advocacy for consultation in the Redlands led to a consultation workshop in Bribie being shifted to Capalaba last week.
He said the workshop was one of the best attended across South-Easy Queensland and that it was important for residents to voice their opposition.
"When it comes to aircraft noise, it is often the loudest objectors that carry the day," he said.
It is critical that the community demonstrate their level of objection to these proposals before they take off," Mr Pike said.
Mr Pike's petition opposes changes that would affect the bayside community and proposes further consultation with the Redlands about impacts before decisions are made.
The petition can be accessed at www.henrypike.com.au/flight_path_petition.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
