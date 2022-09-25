Redland City Bulletin

Andrew Laming claims vindication after court win over Nine

By Emily Lowe
September 25 2022 - 5:00am
Andrew Laming says he feels vindicated after his federal court win over Nine Media. File picture

Former Bowman MP Andrew Laming says the court apology he received from Nine Media on its reporting of false "upskirting" allegations is a triumph over the "gender hysteria" of 2021.

