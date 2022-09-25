Former Bowman MP Andrew Laming says the court apology he received from Nine Media on its reporting of false "upskirting" allegations is a triumph over the "gender hysteria" of 2021.
Dr Laming was given a comprehensive apology package relating to three broadcasts in March, 2021.
He said the case played a role in rectifying an imbalance caused by "gender hysteria" in 2021.
"For a while there, any complaint against a male from a female carried a presumption of guilt and mandatory minimum sentence. That is now history," Dr Laming said.
He said the defamatory media coverage reached an estimated audience of 456 million people and earned media companies more than $200 million in advertising revenue.
"In the end, these stories are about the money," Dr Laming said.
"Every MP has people who will say anything, but when I forced them to provide the evidence, it all collapsed."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.