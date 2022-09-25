Redland City Bulletin

Players awarded for top scores throughout darts summer season

By Amanda Henley
September 25 2022 - 9:00pm
Redlands Darts Association player Rob Drift scored six 180s in the summer season. Picture supplied

The Redlands Darts Association has celebrated it's top points scorers from the summer season, with clever and skilled darters recognised in the 180 Awards.

