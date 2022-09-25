The Redlands Darts Association has celebrated it's top points scorers from the summer season, with clever and skilled darters recognised in the 180 Awards.
A score of 180 is the highest possible score which can be achieved on a three dart turn and it can only be done by throwing three triple 20's.
A first time 180 is always celebrated around the Redland Multi Sports Club Hall at Birkdale where the Redlands Darts Association plays.
Some of the club's seasoned players have been known to score more than one a night.
Anyone who scores 170 or more is also met with jubilation and back slapping by teammates and competitors for a great achievement.
A total of 46 players who scored 180s were awarded badges, and 6 badges were also awarded for players who scores 171, also known as three triple 19s, across the three divisions..
Notable achievements were from Rob Drift who scored six 180's, Ian Martin with 10, Darren Hanson with 13, and Brett Golding and Chris Krabbe who scored14 scored each.
Three players reached a combined 84 180s, with Ben Justice scoring 20, Laurie Loch scoring 28, and Jeremy Fagg taking a massive 38 throughout the season.
Fagg also scored another three 171's. Redlands darts association are proud of these achievements and congratulate everyone for their amazing scores.
Projectile Dysfunction 13, Darts Simpson's 3; Jokers 11, Dumpstarz 5; Game of Throwns 9, Fun Guns 0.
Highest peg men: Shane Jackson (101), women: Christine Patterson (92)
Eliminators 10, Ducks Nuts 7; Wolves 10, Archers 6; Darts Vaders 9, Sonic Death Monkeys 7; Mix it Up 9, Funny Tuckers 0.
Highest peg men: Dave Furjes (84), women: Amanda Henley (77)
60s are Us 8, Tons of Bull 6; Bridge Burners 8, What's the Point 6; Red Barons 9, Phantom Throwers 5.
Highest peg men: Ken Rafferty (84), women: Thelma Cowell (63)
180s went to Jeremy Fagg (2), Shane Jackson and Andrew Smith and 171s went to Peter Gillespie and Ray Rough (2).
