Bread and butter budget's $50 billion boon

He seems to have forgotten his government's vote-winning scheme- the HomeBuilder grant - helped "renovate" us to where we are today. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said so on Friday when he spoke of the consequences of the grants. "The result was a big jump in prices, which had a material impact on the overall inflation rate in Australia," he said. The HomeBuilder grant fuelled demand when supply chain constraints were at their worst, leading to a jump in building costs of about 20 per cent. So Angus should pay attention if he wants us to pay attention to him. All those taxpayer-funded kitchen benchtops will have to be satisfied with bread and butter for the foreseeable future. But perhaps we should save some humble pie for the shadow treasurer.