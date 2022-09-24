Bread and butter budget's $50 billion boon

Redland City Bulletin
Opinion

OPINION: Bread and butter budget and a $50 billion boon

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
September 24 2022 - 10:30pm
Treasurer Jim Chalmers had good and bad news when he provided a preview of next month's budget recently. The good news: the budget is $50 billion better off than predicted - thanks to windfall revenue pouring in from the resources sector. Something the Labor government can't really take credit for. The bad news: the fuel excise relief will end as scheduled on September 29. Something the former coalition government can.

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.

Local News

