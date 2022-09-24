Bread and butter budget's $50 billion boon

Treasurer Jim Chalmers had good and bad news when he provided a preview of next month's budget recently. The good news: the budget is $50 billion better off than predicted - thanks to windfall revenue pouring in from the resources sector. Something the Labor government can't really take credit for. The bad news: the fuel excise relief will end as scheduled on September 29. Something the former coalition government can.
Mr Chalmers promised a basic "bread and butter budget", with the inflation monster looking more and more like Freddie from Elm Street; anything else would be unreasonable. If the government were to pour money into the economy now, the December forecast inflation peak of 7.75 per cent risks blowing out. The Treasurer also let servo owners know that with millions of litres of low excise fuel sitting in their tanks, fuel prices should not jump overnight. Mr Chalmers should know servo owners don't listen to such reasoning, so we all expect fuel to go up.
So the government has some hard work to do.
It still enjoys a honeymoon-type lead in the polls, but any sniff from voters it is failing to address everyday concerns about cost-of-living pressures will erode its standing quickly. The Australian electorate is way more forgiving of Liberal and National governments than it is of Labor administrations. With that knowledge, shadow treasurer Angus Taylor was huffing and puffing after Chalmers' statement, accusing the government of lacking a clear plan to ease costs of living. The exact cost of living pressures they helped build. Taylor said Australians "are feeling pain at the checkout, when they buy furniture and when they renovate."
He seems to have forgotten his government's vote-winning scheme- the HomeBuilder grant - helped "renovate" us to where we are today. Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said so on Friday when he spoke of the consequences of the grants. "The result was a big jump in prices, which had a material impact on the overall inflation rate in Australia," he said. The HomeBuilder grant fuelled demand when supply chain constraints were at their worst, leading to a jump in building costs of about 20 per cent. So Angus should pay attention if he wants us to pay attention to him. All those taxpayer-funded kitchen benchtops will have to be satisfied with bread and butter for the foreseeable future. But perhaps we should save some humble pie for the shadow treasurer.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
