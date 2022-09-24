Weekly wrap: Redlands businesses get busy innovating, and why we bring you crime stories, even though they are not pleasant

Jordi also reported about a Brisbane man charged after an "abhorrent" episode on a Redlands bus. I took a few phone calls and received several emails from readers who were upset we would report such things. Please know we don't get any pleasure in bringing you these types of crime yarns, and no, we are not chasing 'cheap clicks'. Our newsroom feels we must bring you all the news we can report. Sometimes it is unpleasant, but I feel more readers would be upset if they thought we censored the news you receive from the Bulletin.