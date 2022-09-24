Weekly wrap: Redlands businesses get busy innovating, and why we bring you crime stories, even though they are not pleasant

G'day readers,
One of the best things about being your trusted news source for the Redlands is bringing you positive stories about locals doing good things.
Don't get me wrong. We love bringing you hard news stories about the council, state and federal politics, court and crime. But there is a special buzz about reporting something positive.
Emily also reports about a Wellington Point mum who has won the hearts of many with her lunchbox business.
These are two examples of locals doing good things and being innovative. Of course, we'd love to bring more of these yarns to our readers, so if you think you've done something innovative or won an award of significance, let us know.
This week Jordi Crick told us Redfest organisers are proposing a long-awaited return to the showgrounds in 2023 after cancelling this year's scaled-down event at Raby Bay. Let's hope it is back bigger and better than ever next year.
Jordi also reported about a Brisbane man charged after an "abhorrent" episode on a Redlands bus. I took a few phone calls and received several emails from readers who were upset we would report such things. Please know we don't get any pleasure in bringing you these types of crime yarns, and no, we are not chasing 'cheap clicks'. Our newsroom feels we must bring you all the news we can report. Sometimes it is unpleasant, but I feel more readers would be upset if they thought we censored the news you receive from the Bulletin.
Jordi also told us this week calls are out for the state government to splash the cash on major transport infrastructure upgrades in the Redlands after it assumed control of the city's housing strategy this month.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading. After all this rain, my lawn looks like a jungle, so I will spend my morning pushing the mower around the yard.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor at Australian Community Media of four Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times, Beaudesert Times and the North West Star in Mount Isa. I am also the editor of the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
