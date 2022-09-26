Last week, the fishing was a bit of a hit-or-a-miss affair, with the small tides and weather playing havoc with us anglers.
Reports of a few tailor being caught, but the size of the tailor were bigger than a few months ago.
A few schools are still about, and they turned up a few nights along the jetty of the Coochiemudlo Island ferry.
Most of the action took place on the outgoing tides.
Casting poppers and floating pilchards produced the fish.
The school mackerel are abundant, and anglers using paravanes and lures caught a feed.
Unfortunately, the grinners are making a nuisance of themselves.
A few years ago, I never caught grinners south of Peel Island; now, they are all around the Bay Islands.
I went out one day fishing for mackerel, and we only managed a couple of keepers.
With many undersized fish caught, we decided that it was better to leave them to grow and not target them.
Start fishing for grassy sweetlip.
A few sweetlip have already been caught and are one of my favourite fish to eat, and I look forward to catching a few this summer.
They can be found in relatively shallow water on a rising tide with a bit of rubble or reef.
I usually start fishing in depths of about two meters and slowly move around to find where the sweetlip are feeding.
Because they are territorial, you will not catch many in one spot.
After catching a couple of fish and not getting a bite for five to ten minutes, move ten to twenty meters, and you should be onto the next fish.
Small pieces of squid on a 3 O hook with no lead is my preferred fishing rig to catch sweetlip.
A few good places to catch sweetlip are Wellington Point, Cleveland Point, Raby Bay, Ormiston, and the Bay Islands.
A kayak or a small tinny is all that you require to get amongst these tasty fish.
Ray Kennedy and Mark Thompson fished the western arm of the Hinze dam in the rain.
They found fish in their usual spot. They moved around to a few trees, and the bass was everywhere.
They caught and released one hundred and seventeen bass on live shrimp.
They couldn't tag every fish as Suntag are low on tags and will only give you fifty at a time.
If you have any fishing questions, photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com.
