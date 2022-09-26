A pair of Capalaba sisters are twisting and tumbling their way to gymnastic success at state and national titles.
Mila Klyne, 9, and Aria Klyne, 8, competed at the State Gymnastics Championships and both achieved first overall in their divisions.
Mila placed first on beam, fourth on vault and floor and sixth on bars, and Aria placed first on floor and beam, third on vault and fifth on bars.
After the state championships, Mila's gymnastics team of six were also crowned national champions at the national club championships after winning first overall, first on beam, bars, floor and second on vault out of 50 teams from across the country,
Father David Klyne said he was immensely proud of both of his daughters for the efforts they put into their sports.
"Both girls have been involved in gymnastics since they could climb trees well above the height of our house - so around 4 years old," he said.
"Gymnastics was simply a natural transition from the climbing, swinging and jumping that they'd spend most of their days doing.
"We just provided the opportunity for them to keep doing what they love in a stimulating environment with other likeminded kids."
On top of gymnastics Mila also competes in diving, and Mr Klyne said the sisters' dedication was admirable.
"As parents, we're proud of the confidence that they've gained from their chosen sports, and that regardless of their individual success, have remained humble and passionate team players," he said.
"The strong friendships that they've developed across their sports is a credit to these qualities.
"From a competitive standpoint, we are very proud of their capacity to handle pressure and perform at key moments - these are important life skills.
"Gymnastics provides such a fabulous base for almost every sport.
"When the girls find time outside of their busy schedules, they use it to enjoy other sports and represent their school when possible."
Mr Klyne said his daughters both hoped to go far with the sport.
Aria said her goals in gymnastics were, "to be the best that I can be at every competition, continue to improve in confidence and have fun."
Mila said she planned, "to represent Australia at the best of my ability at the Olympics."
Mr Klyne said Aria was improving her skills and would soon become eligible for the National Club Championships which her sister competed in, but that Mila's focus was about to change.
"For Mila, she is momentarily shifting focus back to her other sporting discipline, diving, with the National School Diving Championships in November," he said.
"She will be representing Queensland again at this event.
"As far as gymnastics goes, Mila has already begun training at higher levels in preparation for next year's season."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
