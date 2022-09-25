YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters Pleased to see state government intervene and a threat to the editor

Redland City Bulletin
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Pleased to see state government intervene and a threat to the editor

Updated September 27 2022 - 4:31am, first published September 25 2022 - 9:00pm
Pleased to see state government intervene

I was pleased to see the State Government becoming involved in the Redlands council's housing strategy debacle. However, I would like to see a more comprehensive investigation of the Council's financial decisions carried out by state government auditors.

