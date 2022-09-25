YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters Pleased to see state government intervene

I was pleased to see the State Government becoming involved in the Redlands council's housing strategy debacle. However, I would like to see a more comprehensive investigation of the Council's financial decisions carried out by state government auditors.
When ratepayer funds are used to spend money on a Hyundai van that spends five or six days a week, including every weekend, outside a private residence in Alex Hills, it was obviously an unnecessary purchase. We can add drunken parties and expensive cars crashed to that list. These things have recently become public, but what other inappropriate spending has been carried out by Council and hidden from the ratepayers?
It is high time some light was let in on the whole of council spending.
Charles McDonald, Alexandra Hills
Oh, dear Craig Craig Craig - What are we to do with you? Not a single "letter to the editor" unless it criticises Henry Pike. Craig love - this is LNP country as I keep reminding you - LNP supporters have brains - you don't honestly think they look at their local paper and say, "oh dear - everybody hates Henry Pike". You have turned our local paper into the Redlands branch of the ABC, and guess what, Craig - the professional people of the Redlands (the employers, in case you don't know what professional means) are just not reading the paper anymore. No balance. Do you know what that means, Craig? - your advertising is going to take a hit. What will happen to our paper then - not to mention your job?
Veronica Mahony-Hodges
Thank you, Henry Pike! You would be the last person I would vote for, but credit where it is due. Your mass mail-out letter has unearthed much disgust for the LNP but also revealed a loudly beating heart that will be the catalyst for an Independent MP in Bowman. So please get together Bob Anderson, Maree Davees and Richard Waters and get the ball rolling.
Vicki LePlastrier, Macleay Island
In response to the rather belligerent letter to the Editor by Richard Waters (Henry is pulling our legs with his letter), may I quote from Eleanor Roosevelt?
'Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.'
Negative and personal comments like Richard's give more satisfaction than praise, as they only smack of jealousy. And Richard, we drive Mercedes, BMWs, Audi's, and even some Tesla's.
Chris Reeves, Raby Bay
Rest assured, Diana Plowman (Letters 21/9/22), news from the city's Division 1 (Wellington Point and Ormiston) will be front and centre in Council's next Our Redlands Coast magazine ... the order of the Divisional news pages is rotated each edition!
Tracey Walker, Group Manager, Communication, Engagement and Tourism, Redland City Council
How can "Priority development" define the development in the Toondah Harbour area of Redlands? This decision was made despite the people most affected by this not being allowed to protest through their Councillors.
What definition of these two words gives the Redland City Council and the developer freedom from putting the whole picture to the residents? How in 2022 can there be such control of knowledge that Moreton Bay is at risk of serious damage to its RAMSAR agreed coastline and severe long-term effects to the wildlife living both along the coastline and inside the Bay itself?
Moreton Bay contains unique corals deserving preservation from subsequently polluted waters. Already dugongs and turtles struggle to exist with flooding affecting seagrass plus other harms already in place. Fishermen should fear the consequent pollution, which will destroy fish stocks.
We Australians have the right to consider our coastlines safe for wildlife and the wonderful variety of activities naturally occurring, free from the crowding of such a monstrous development only benefiting a few.
Gloria Claus, Ormiston
The Olympic Game Committee may not be as prepared for running this athletic race of the Olympic Infrastructure plan.
Costs and Overruns of Olympic Games venues are well documented. However, 2032 is just part of one year out of our future. Sustainability needs to run the race for the future ahead.
Social housing, health and infrastructure to be brought up to even current needs are more than ever so much more important. Therefore, cutting costs where possible for these Olympics is more imperative than ever.
The state's finances are in a dire position. Olympic games are not a personal plaything; transparency is extremely important from the beginning, so we can not overspend or waste money.
Thus monies building a Whitewater Rafting centre for a few Olympic days instead of reusing the 2020 Penrith facility, which is still running at a loss, would make more sense.
Spending money over $ 1 billion redeveloping the Gabba for an extra 5,000 seats for a few yearly occasions and demolishing a heritage School in East Brisbane does not make sense.
Debbie Swain, Wellington Point
