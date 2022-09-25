YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters Pleased to see state government intervene

Oh, dear Craig Craig Craig - What are we to do with you? Not a single "letter to the editor" unless it criticises Henry Pike. Craig love - this is LNP country as I keep reminding you - LNP supporters have brains - you don't honestly think they look at their local paper and say, "oh dear - everybody hates Henry Pike". You have turned our local paper into the Redlands branch of the ABC, and guess what, Craig - the professional people of the Redlands (the employers, in case you don't know what professional means) are just not reading the paper anymore. No balance. Do you know what that means, Craig? - your advertising is going to take a hit. What will happen to our paper then - not to mention your job?