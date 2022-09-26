Redland Tigers' first and second grade sides gave claimed their second victories of the 2022-23 season to make the Kookaburra One Day quarter finals.
The Sunshine Coast side was sent to bat first up at Wellington Point's Peter Burge Oval and they got off to a good start.
Opening batter Selman scored 104 runs with support from the top and middle order to finish with a competitive 7/267 from their 50 overs.
Redlands was up next, and opening pair Liam Smith and skipper Leigh Drennan started strong, hitting 31 and 43 runs respectively.
The middle order had a slight wobble leaving the Tigers 4/68 at one stage.
A comeback was helmed by the partnership of Jason Grosvenor and Lachlan Honan who stopped potential easy points for Sunny Coast.
Grosvenor scored 43 not out from 34 and Honan hit 51 from 36 with four sixes.
The Tigers narrowly got the chocolates with just four balls to spare.
The win secures the tigers a spot in the Kookaburra One Day Competition Quarter Finals on Sunday October 2.
Second grade also booked themselves a spot in the quarter final after their win over the Sunshine Coast at Mooloolaba.
Sunshine Coast won the toss and put the Tigers in to bat.
The Redland side had their work cut out for them and consistently lost wickets throughout their innings.
The Tigers finished up 9/213 and the Sunshine Coast side ended their game with 4/214.
Third grade (2D): Toombul 156 v Redlands 152 and 9/173 (Toombul win on first innings)
Fourth grade (2D): Redlands 77 and 3/139 v Toombul 190 (Toombul win on first innings)
Fifth grade (2D): Toombul 122 v Redlands 7/271 declared (Redlands win on first innings).
Sixth grade (2D): Redlands 5/100 declared and 6/66 v Toombul 99 and 61 (Redlands win narrowly missing out on the outright).
