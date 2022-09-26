Redland City Mayor Karen Williams says she will sue the Nine Network for defamation after promotions for a story "misrepresented" her role in a late resident's will.
Cr Williams said she believed she had grounds to sue from the promotions alone and would take action even if the story did not air.
A Nine Spokeswoman said there were no plans to pull the story on Monday.
"We strongly stand by our story and 9News Queensland viewers will be able to see it tonight at 6pm," she said.
Cr Williams alleges the network has misrepresented a story about a Redland resident's dying wish to donate her estate to local domestic and family violence causes.
Ms Williams said the network had falsely accused her of "taking control" of Angela Petersen's estate when she was involuntarily named executor of the will.
"If you read that promo on its face value, you would think that I was going to take $500,000 and that I was going to benefit and that I'd inserted myself into that process, rather than being involuntarily placed in that position," she said.
"I will not financially materially benefit from being made executor of this lady's will."
Cr Williams said these details had been made clear to the journalist, although they had not contacted her directly.
"He eventually sent me some questions last Friday through Council and gave me a deadline of 7pm that night. I responded to the questions I could answer," she said. "I made it very clear that I was not aware I was made executor, nor did I understand the contents of the will until I received a letter from her solicitors, which has not been made clear in the promo."
Ms Williams said Ms Petersen's children have taken action to challenge the will.
Pauline Davis, whose late sister features in the Nine News promo, said Ms Petersen did not wish for her children to benefit from her will after attending meetings with her and a solicitor in 2019.
"Angela and her children had been estranged for around 15 years and she was fiercely adamant they didn't benefit from her estate, instead articulating her desire for everything to be left to a charity that supported victims of domestic and family violence."
Cr Williams said she believed Angela Petersen had approached staff at a candle lighting vigil to offer her support.
"After attending a local domestic violence event, Angela contacted my office to discuss how she could assist with a cause close to her heart; domestic and family violence," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
