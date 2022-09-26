Redland City Bulletin

Redland City Mayor to sue Nine Network for defamation in promos

Redland City Mayor Karen Williams says she will sue Nine for defamation in promotions for a story scheduled for broadcast on Monday night. Picture by Emily Lowe

Redland City Mayor Karen Williams says she will sue the Nine Network for defamation after promotions for a story "misrepresented" her role in a late resident's will.

