Everyday heroes came to the rescue on Straddie after a bus carrying passengers caught fire last Sunday.
Police say the 20 seater bus was waiting at the Sealink barge terminal at Dunwich when passengers smelt something burning on Sunday, September 18.
Passengers exited the bus and saw flames coming from the vehicle as a Sealink employee evacuated the area.
Police said the vehicle was fully engulfed by the time Emergency services arrived at 2pm.
Firefighters extinguished the fire but the bus was totally destroyed after what police believe was a mechanical fault.
Sergeant Darren Scanlan praised the efforts of the Sealink employees to move people nearby to safety.
"The Sealink employees did a remarkable job under pressure in evacuating the area," he said.
"One is a Dunwich auxiliary firefighter so she went straight into firefighter mode.
"Although she was disappointed when her mum, the fire captain, turned up in the truck without her firefighting gear so she couldn't get too close to the action."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
