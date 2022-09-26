The show promises to be more fun than Priscilla had in the desert with Hey Felicia, a drag n dine musical coming to the Alexandra Hills Hotel from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on November 26.
Inspired by the greatest shows on Broadway, Harry K Productions offers glitz and glamour as the Hey Felicia Drag Queens bring to life songs from the greatest musicals ever produced and all the Diva favourites. Featuring songs from Mamma Mia, Chicago, Hairspray, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, Spice Girls, Shania Twain, Cher and Dolly Parton.
The ticket includes the show, alternate-drop main meal and a two-hour drinks package with your Drag Queen hosts. It promises to be a night of fun and frivolity.
The show stars Vollie LaVont, Mandy Moobs, BeBe Gunn, ShuShu Funtanna, Scarlett Fever and Coco Ray. Music is by Harry K!
Tickets are $105. Book on events.humanitix.com/hey-felicia-a-drag-and-dine-musical-at-the-alex-hills-hotel/tickets
