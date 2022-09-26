Redland City Bulletin

Hey Felicia comes to the Alex

By Linda Muller
Updated September 26 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:09am
Drag n dine at the Alexandra Hills Hotel with Hey Felicia, coming on November 26

The show promises to be more fun than Priscilla had in the desert with Hey Felicia, a drag n dine musical coming to the Alexandra Hills Hotel from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on November 26.

