Inspired by the greatest shows on Broadway, Harry K Productions offers glitz and glamour as the Hey Felicia Drag Queens bring to life songs from the greatest musicals ever produced and all the Diva favourites. Featuring songs from Mamma Mia, Chicago, Hairspray, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert, Spice Girls, Shania Twain, Cher and Dolly Parton.