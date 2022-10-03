They are all Priscillas on the inside.
So says Bebe Gunn, a performer with Hey Felicia, a drag 'n' dine musical coming to the Alexandra Hills Hotel from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on November 26.
"It's got all the big musicals - Chicago, Hairspray, Mamma Mia, Priscilla and Rocky Horror and all the gay divas - Cher, Kylie, Shania Twain and Dolly and then we wrap it into one big show and put a glittery bow on top," Bebe said.
The show involves six performers and an array of wigs, costumes and characters. Its stars include Vollie LaVont, Mandy Moobs, BeBe Gunn, ShuShu Funtanna, Scarlett Fever and Coco Ray.
"It's a joy and a pain. It's non-stop pandemonium especially back stage," Bebe said.
Bebe presents as Edna Turnblad from Hairspray, Scary Spice, Magenta from Rocky Horror and a character in Cell Block Tango from Chicago.
With nine years under her garter in the industry, Bebe said she was used to working with the same girls, something she said enhanced the show.
"I've spent years vacuming in heels so I can get used to them and fall without the shame if I have to. So far, that's never happened - touch wood," she said.
The show is brought to the hotel by Harry K Productions and brings a full and glorious dose of glitz and glamour.
Tickets are $105. The ticket includes the show, alternate-drop main meal and a two-hour drinks package with your Drag Queen hosts. It promises to be a night of fun and frivolity.
Book on events.humanitix.com/hey-felicia-a-drag-and-dine-musical-at-the-alex-hills-hotel/tickets
The girls return with a new show at the Alexandra Hills on December 10. The show brings to life some of the greatest moments from Kath and Kim while its soundtrack is inspired by some of the greatest Australian artists including Kylie Minogue, The Divinyls and Olivia Newton John.
WINNER: Karen Cadden of Macleay Island has won passes for two people to see the show (value $210), also receiving one night's accommodation on November 26, staying in a deluxe queen room (value $185) with a continental breakfast buffet ($50) to the total prize value of $455. Check in time is 2pm with check out between 10am and 11am.
