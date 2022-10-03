Redland City Bulletin

Hey Felicia comes to the Alex

By Linda Muller
Updated November 14 2022 - 11:01pm, first published October 3 2022 - 9:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drag n dine at the Alexandra Hills Hotel with Hey Felicia, coming on November 26

They are all Priscillas on the inside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.