The best and funniest bits of the iconic television series Kath and Kim will come to life at the Alexandra Hills Hotel as Harry K Productions presents the Kath and Kim Drag Spectacular, on December 10
Performer Bebe Gunn plays Kim, chosen she said for her 'substantial midriff'.
"I do have my modesty so the midriff you see isn't all me. I play her part with some sophistication, but manage to make it trashy at the same time," Bebe said.
Bebe said her favourite Kim quirk however was the 'whale tail', achieved with a thong and jeggings, purchased from Kmart.
"Purchasing the costumes was easy. I just thought I'd shop where Kim shopped and I got the perfect look. Sadly, this one is 100 per cent real."
"The show is our own peppered with the characters and the spoken words and some musical numbers. The audience gets its full fix of these iconic characters done in drag."
Bebe said the show was so popular that it quickly sold out.
"The funny thing is that I had never seen Kath and Kim before until this show. So I spent one weekend on the lounge watching it and fell in love. I like to think we continue to pay homage to that time of history," Bebe said.
Prude and Trude also make an appearance in the show and the men are referred to but not actually present.
"It feels like they are there, but not having them actually present means that we don't have to hold back. Brett gets his fair flogging," Bebe said.
The show brings to life some of the greatest moments from Kath and Kim while its soundtrack is inspired by some of the greatest Australian artists including Kylie Minogue, The Divinyls and Olivia Newton John.
"I have a feeling in my waters all the hornbags will be talking about this show for months as we bring to life your favourite gals Kath and Kim and straight from Noosa, Trude and Prude with poor Sharon in the background plus many more," presenter Harry said.
. "This calls for BBQ shapes as we also include our favourite games like trivia and bingo through the night as well as drag shows."
Tickets include the show, main meal dinner and a two-hour drinks package with your Drag Queen hosts.
Tickets are $105. The audience can meet and interact with the girls with dinner served at 7.30pm.
Book on events.humanitix.com/kath-and-kim-drag-spectacular-at-the-alex-hills-hotel
WIN: The Redland City Bulletin has passes for two people to see the show (value $210). Enter your details below by 9am on Monday, December 5. Conditions may apply and winners will be contacted regarding ticket collection.
