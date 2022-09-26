Redland City Bulletin

Kath and Kim come to the Alex

By Linda Muller
Updated November 28 2022 - 9:38am, first published September 26 2022 - 8:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kath and Kim Drag Spectacular, comes to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on December 10.

The best and funniest bits of the iconic television series Kath and Kim will come to life at the Alexandra Hills Hotel as Harry K Productions presents the Kath and Kim Drag Spectacular, on December 10

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.