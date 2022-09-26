The Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce committee has chosen the Redland Museum as a finalist in the 2022 Redlands Business Excellence Awards.
The museum has been nominated in the category of Redlands Champion discretionary awards, with the winner to be announced on October 15 at the Redlands Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland.
The recognition comes as the museum celebrates its golden jubilee, marking its 50 years.
This year, the hard work of volunteers and employees has been noted as the primary tool in building a community asset to be proud of.
"It is truly an honour to receive this nomination" President Bruce Smith said..
"The award gives the museum rightful recognition that it provides a valuable service to the Redlands community, one that tells the stories of this wonderful place."
This year, the museum also received a Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) best of Queensland experience award, recognising its consistency in delivering an exceptional customer service.
"It has been, and continues to be, a wonderful year of recognition for the Museum. We thank the Redlands community for supporting us," Mr Smith said.
Redland Museum is situated at 60 Smith Street, Cleveland. More on redlandmuseum.org.au or 3286 3494.
