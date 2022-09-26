High tea at Ormiston House

Raise that pinkie for a Spring High tea, being served on the veranda of Ormiston House at noon on October 23.
The house is hosting a high tea which includes a glass of bubbly, finger sandwiches, mini quiche, mini lemon meringue pie, cheesecake slice, chocolate dipped shortbread and scones with jam and cream. There will also be tea and coffee.
Tickets are $40. Book on Duchesne.ormistonhouse$gmail.com
