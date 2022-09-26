Two pulleys and 35 metres of white cotton connects the seven circus performers of By a Thread in a physical and metaphorical sense.
Founder and co director Charice Rust said many life parallels could be drawn from the drama and tension achieved on stage as the performers explored the trust implicit in ensemble acrobatic work, and apply this to aerials.
"The audience sees it all. In most aerial performances, the ropes are rigged to the roof and are invisible. Here the audience sees the performer and a live counter weight system holding one side in order to keep the other person aloft. It is a metaphor for life where we bare all and learn to trust," she said.
"Nothing is hidden. There are light moments and dark moments. Even when one person is climbing a rope, there are those who feel dragged along. In order to gain height, there is something else pulling us down," she said.
Ms Rust said in practising as a team together, the group has learned confidence in what has become a touring and working family.
"Once a person say they can base you, you know they have put in the work. It's a joyful thing to have just met someone you can climb all over confidently. You have to practice the big skills learned through a process of repetition and the stepping stones of the basic skills. You build carefully and take out the variables. We've got each others backs."
Using no nets or safety harnesses, By A Thread offers rich visuals of inventive aerial acrobatics and spectacular skills and is brought to RPAC at 7.30pm on October 7 by One Fell Swoop Circus.
The performers are hoisted and swung by one another to create striking tableaux and breath-taking dynamics. The actions of one acrobat affect and implicate the movements of others in a precise negotiation of cause and effect.
Coming out of intense physical training at the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA), Australia's elite-level circus training institute, the By A Thread ensemble emerges with a cutting-edge contemporary circus piece on an innovative aerial apparatus.
"We explore the different group dynamics as a way of relating to one another. It's harmonious but we purposely inject the elements of discord throughout the the piece.
"The rope is a physical manifestation of the trust implicit in any relationship, acrobatic or otherwise. The performers use this metaphor for connectedness to explore the give and take, balance, and dynamics of relating to one another.
"It's challenging developing group aerial circus acts, as aerialists are often isolated from other performers. Circus is a powerful art form because what you see before you is actually what is happening. When you see someone taking a risk by hanging upside down from a rope that is held up only by other people, well... that's what is happening," Ms Rust said.
Tickets are $23-$28 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
