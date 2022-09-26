Redland City Bulletin

By a Thread brings circus without a net to RPAC on October 10

By Linda Muller
Updated September 29 2022 - 10:18am, first published September 26 2022 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trust and tension is explored in By a Thread, coming to RPAC on October 7

Two pulleys and 35 metres of white cotton connects the seven circus performers of By a Thread in a physical and metaphorical sense.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.