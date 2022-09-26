One Fell Swoop Circus brings its much-lauded production, By a Thread, to Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) on October 7, bringing its trademark 30-metres of white rope.
Using no nets or safety harnesses, By A Thread offers rich visuals of inventive aerial acrobatics and spectacular skills from some of Australia's best circus artists.
Seven performers combine dynamic acrobatic skills and poignant physical theatre in a choreographed exploration of tension; physical, emotional and relational.
By A Thread explores the relationship between trust and play on an innovative aerial apparatus-using long spools of white rope run through pulley sheaves and wrapped around bodies, explicitly connecting the artists' movements above and off the ground.
The performers are hoisted and swung by one another to create striking tableaux and breath-taking dynamics. The actions of one acrobat affect and implicate the movements of others in a precise negotiation of cause and effect.
Coming out of intense physical training at the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA), Australia's elite-level circus training institute, the By A Thread ensemble emerges with a cutting-edge contemporary circus piece on an innovative aerial apparatus.
The rope is a physical manifestation of the trust implicit in any relationship, acrobatic or otherwise. The performers use this metaphor for connectedness to explore the give and take, balance, and dynamics of relating to one another.
Founder and director Charice Rust said the circus was formed to explore the trust implicit in ensemble acrobatic work, and apply this to aerials.
"It's challenging developing group aerial circus acts, as aerialists are often isolated from other performers. Circus is a powerful art form because what you see before you is actually what is happening. When you see someone taking a risk by hanging upside down from a rope that is held up only by other people, well... that's what is happening," she said.
Tickets are $23-$28 and can be booked on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au (booking fees are $5 by phone and $6 online per transaction).
