Tensions explored in RPAC show

Updated September 26 2022 - 11:14am, first published 11:05am
Trust and tension is explored in By a Thread, coming to RPAC on October 7

One Fell Swoop Circus brings its much-lauded production, By a Thread, to Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) on October 7, bringing its trademark 30-metres of white rope.

