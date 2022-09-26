Performance and volunteering opportunities are currently abundant at Mates Theatre Genesis (MATES) with a jam packed calendar of shows, auditions and workshops in October.
MATES will be hosting Theatre Jam, a night of song, monologues, poetry and story at the Donald Simpson Centre at 7.30pm on October 22. The event is open to public and will showcase hidden talents of Mates' members. Performers are welcome to perform as individuals or in groups. Pre-registration is essential. Performer Applications and tickets are available from matestg.org.au/auditions/
Cast and crew are also invited to audition for There's A War On You Know, a comedy by Peter Flanigan, which will be performed January 26 to February 5, 2023 at the Redland Museum. This is the annual Australia Day play series produced jointly by MATES and Redland Museum. A group audition will be held from 11am to 2.30pm on October 15 at the Redland Museum. Pre-registration for auditions are essential at matestg.org.au/auditions/
Front of House opportunities are also available for Theatre Jam and the upcoming 'Seniors Perform -Radio Frenzy' shows from October 20-30. Volunteers are required to assist with meet and greet, ushering and selling raffle tickets. Volunteering at MATES events is a great way to meet new people and enjoy the shows. Interested people should email president@matestg.org.au
MATES is also dedicated to providing affordable learning opportunities for members. Anna Yen, who recently received popular acclaim for her play Slow Boat at the Brisbane Powerhouse will conduct Play Moves - Movement for Performance workshop from 11am to 5pm on October 8 for MATES members at the Birkdale School of Arts hall. Yen combines her knowledge of Feldenkrais, dance, circus and theatre to share what others have described as 'awakening and inspiring". Book on matestg.org.au
