Redland City Bulletin

Theatrical opportunities abound with Mates

Updated September 26 2022 - 11:21am, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mates offers many ways to become involved in theatre. Picture by Suze Harper

Performance and volunteering opportunities are currently abundant at Mates Theatre Genesis (MATES) with a jam packed calendar of shows, auditions and workshops in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.