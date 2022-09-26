Cast and crew are also invited to audition for There's A War On You Know, a comedy by Peter Flanigan, which will be performed January 26 to February 5, 2023 at the Redland Museum. This is the annual Australia Day play series produced jointly by MATES and Redland Museum. A group audition will be held from 11am to 2.30pm on October 15 at the Redland Museum. Pre-registration for auditions are essential at matestg.org.au/auditions/