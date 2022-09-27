Councillor Wendy Boglary has offered her support for a "collaborative approach" to the city plan between the State Government and the Redland City Council if it seriously investigates land for affordable accommodation.
Cr Boglary suggests any new city plan should have land for caravan parks and include the state government partnering with the construction industry to deliver rental accommodation through a Build to Rent Development scheme.
It comes after deputy premier and planning minister Steven Miles launched an unprecedented takeover of the city's housing strategy using his ministerial powers under the Planning Act to urgently undertake a state government-led strategy for the city.
Cr Boglary said housing strategy principles for the city had not been updated since 2011.
"A Housing Strategy is more than just population targets but also has principles relating to housing supply and diversity," she said.
"With the housing and rental affordability crisis, it is important both State and Local Councils work together and consider all options.
"This could include investigating land for affordable accommodation such as caravan parks which council could include in a future City Plan or the State Government partnering with the construction industry to deliver rental accommodation through Build to Rent Developments."
Cr Boglary said although the State Government Land Supply Development Monitoring Reports put Redlands on track to accommodate 2041 dwelling supply benchmarks, updating the 2011 strategy and limiting developments would better serve population growth.
"It is vital to ensure that necessary infrastructure and housing is actually delivered, and so Council requires updated strategies, and visions, and then abides by those principles," she said.
"It is also crucial to not approve out-of-sequence developments such as Shoreline that place unplanned pressure on financial resources and infrastructure.
"If this recently reported collaborate approach between the State and Council is not based on any political agenda and the intent is "best practise" and has accountability and transparency in planning and delivering infrastructure to Redlands, I readily support this initiative, as the last ten years, in my opinion, has been dismal in achieving community needs and expectations."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
