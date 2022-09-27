Redland City Bulletin

Councillor supports collaboration in housing strategy takeover

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:00am
Councillor Wendy Boglary said she supported collaboration between council and the state government on a housing strategy.

Councillor Wendy Boglary has offered her support for a "collaborative approach" to the city plan between the State Government and the Redland City Council if it seriously investigates land for affordable accommodation.

