Redlands Coast residents have been urged to prepare for wild weather as storm and bushfire season approaches.
Redland City Mayor and Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) Chair Karen Williams said extreme weather events from earlier this year highlighted the importance of preparing for extreme weather events and disasters.
"The extreme weather event from earlier this year is no doubt still in people's minds, when record rainfall of 850mm was recorded on Redlands Coast over 10 days from late February," she said.
"We certainly don't want to see a repeat of that scenario, but Council and our Local Disaster Management Group are both ready in case we do.
"It's important that everyone on Redlands Coast starts to get ready now so we are well placed to handle anything this upcoming season throws at us."
The Mayor is leading the charge in the Redlands for Get Ready Queensland Week from October 10-14.
"The idea behind this statewide initiative is the importance of being proactive ahead of the late spring and summer season which can bring devastating weather events and conditions conducive to bushfires and severe storms," Cr Williams said.
"This message has never been more important, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting above-average rainfall for spring and possibly into summer."
To help residents prepare, Council and Queensland Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the State Emergency Service will run storm and bushfire emergency information sessions.
The first storm awareness session will be held in Wellington point on October 5 and a storm and bushfire session on Russell Island on November 5.
Cr Williams said residents should take advantage of the Redlands Coast Disaster Dashboard which provided practical information on preparing for, responding to and recovering from disaster.
"This website is continually updated during a disaster with vital information on road closures, emergency contacts, Energex power outages, active evacuation centres and weather warnings.
"Council also has an opt-in emergency notification messaging service which is an important part of our disaster and emergency communications.
"About 1600 residents are subscribed to this free service, and I encourage you to opt in during Get Ready Queensland Week.
"During the February/March weather event, Council sent 12,777 notifications via email and 4410 via SMS, covering weather warnings, community alerts and flooded road notifications."
More information on how to prepare yourself, your home and your business for a disaster is available in the Redland City Disaster Management Plan on Council's website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
