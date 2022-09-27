A Redland health service is helping patients get through significant treatments locally, providing extra support and services close to home.
Capalaba Resident Keith Barnard was diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma, the sixth most common cancer in Australia.
The 66-year old is one of the estimated 7400 Australians who will be diagnosed with Lymphoma this year.
"I discovered a lump in my right groin, so I went to see my GP who sent me for an ultrasound. They thought it was a hernia.
"After a series of scans and blood tests, I was eventually diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma in my left and right groin. I was referred to radiation oncologist A/Prof Kumar Gogna and the team at Icon Cancer Centre Redland," he said.
Mr Barnard completed 15 sessions of radiation therapy at Icon Cancer Centre, and said his treatment was seamless from start to finish.
"I was blessed with nil side effects and I could not have hoped for a better outcome," he said.
Mr Barnard said he was thankful for his wife's physical and emotional support throughout his diagnosis and treatment, and the service he received from Icon Redlands.
"I struggled with my emotions when I was trying to process my diagnosis. I'd get snappy for no reason and she encouraged me to seek help," he said.
"The team at Icon Redland gave me contact details for support services at the Cancer Council. They sent me literature to read and podcasts to listen to. I spoke to a counsellor for over an hour and it really helped.
"They also provided material to help Olivia. A cancer diagnosis is a challenging time on many levels, so it's great to have access to additional support.
My advice to people is to stay calm and be guided by the health professionals. It's certainly made me realise that I need to make the most of life."
Icon Cancer Centre is helping to raise awareness of cancers of the lymphatic system throughout Lymphoma Awareness Month and Blood Cancer Awareness Month.
As signs and symptoms for lymphoma can be similar to other common conditions, it's important to see your GP or healthcare professional if you experience any symptoms like fever, night sweats, tiredness, itchy skin, tiredness, loss of weight and appetite, swollen, painless lymph nodes, pain in the chest, coughing or chronic infection.
For more information, visit iconcancercentre.com.au/cancer/lymphoma
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
