Margaret Crust would have been one of the last people to celebrate their 100th birthday with a letter from the Queen.
Born in Adelaide on September 2, 1922, Ms Crust has lived through it all. From working on sheep stations to aircraft factories during World War II, Ms Crust was in disbelief when she received her letter from the Queen.
Her daughter and fellow Redlands resident Sandra Smith, said her mother now lives with dementia and was surprised to hear that she had reached the 100-year milestone.
"When she saw the letter from the queen, she said, 'no she didn't write that'.
"But, when she read the letter, she sort of put her head down and didn't cry, but she got a bit emotional," Ms Smith said.
Adelaide-born, Ms Crust worked on a sheep station as a cook and a nanny on the border of South Australia and Northern Territory.
She returned to Adelaide when World War II broke out to work in an aircraft factory before meeting her husband. In 1944, the couple took a train to Queensland and settled in Victoria Point at a time when the area was mostly farmland.
Ms Smith said her mother was a very generous lady who had lived a charitable life.
"She never would not help anybody," she said.
"Mum used to help out girls or families in trouble who didn't have money. So, mum took in a few girls once and a while and we would always have to help people out with food and stuff like that."
In 2000, Ms Crust was celebrated for her charitable efforts in the Redlands region and received a Commonwealth Recognition Award in recognition of the International Year of Older Persons.
Her generosity was again the focus of wider recognition when she was named the Queensland Country Women's Association's Woman of the Year in 2002. At this time she was working as a 'pink lady' at the Seventh Day Adventist nursing home in Victoria Point.
"She was always giving stuff away, always kind and would do things for anybody," Ms Smith said.
Ms Crust also received letters of congratulations for her birthday from dignitaries including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor General David Hurley and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
