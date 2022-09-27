A Redland sewer who picked up some unique techniques while travelling Japan will have her work featured in the Old SchoolHouse Gallery during October.
Beverly Perel has created some one-of-a-kind designs for the Gallery's 'Fabrics and Threads' exhibition.
Ms Perel's mother and grandmother both passed down their sewing skills, as both were talented sewers of clothing and quilts themselves.
After her husband's death in 2004, Ms Perel opened Maleny Magic Patchwork and Quilts, which she said helped her develop her skills.
"It was there that my imagination was exposed to exquisite fabrics both in design and texture," she said.
"I was inspired again after my first trip to Japan in 2007, where I discovered Chiku Chiku based on the ancient Japanese technique of Boro, a simple running 'darning' style stitch holding layers of fabric together and making clothes warmer and last longer."
Sashiko is the more structured or modern technique, requiring precision.
"Chiku Chiku handwork is pushing a needle in and out of a piece of cloth which has a way of emptying the mind while the fingers stitch. It has a meditative quality that can shut out worrying or thinking," Ms Perel said.
Ms Perel said the technique encouraged recycling scraps from old garments and quilts.
Beverley's exhibition of quilts and jackets shows off some of these Japanese 'boro' techniques and many items use fabric of old kimonos from Japan, unpicked, and remade into new useable items.
'Fabrics and Threads' runs from October 6-30, with an opening morning tea on Sunday October 9 from 10am-12pm.
The Exhibition will be officially opened by Margaret Paxton-Rolfe, one of Australia's best-known quilt artists and authors who lives on Coochiemudlo Island.
The Gallery is open Thursday-Sundays from 9.30am-4.30pm and public holidays.
