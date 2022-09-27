Redland City Bulletin

Redland sewer's Japanese techniques on show at Old SchoolHouse

September 27 2022 - 9:00pm
Beverly Perel with some of her work featured in the 'Fabrics and Threads' exhibition at the Old SchoolHouse Gallery in October. Picture supplied

A Redland sewer who picked up some unique techniques while travelling Japan will have her work featured in the Old SchoolHouse Gallery during October.

Local News

