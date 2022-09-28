Redland's green thumbs will share their secrets to making the most out of organic gardens at the October Redland Organic Growers (ROGI) meeting.
Four of the ROGI's own "garden gurus" will help residents learn to create more productive and succesful gardens in individual breakout sessions.
Presentation topics include a beginners guide to backyard chickens, understanding the importance of soil and how to improve it, tried and true methods for organic pest and weed control, and turning a bountiful harvent into a fill pantry using preserving methods.
This format has been popular for the group in the past because it allows members to tap into ROGI's experienced and successful "garden guru" network.
Throughout the evening, attendees can visit three of the four sessions depending on their particular gardening interests.
The event will be held at the Bayside Community Church at the corner of McDonald and MacArthur Streets, Alexandra Hills on October 13 from 7pm.
Members of the public can attend for $5 to learn about organic gardening practices. Bring a plate of finger food; tea and coffee are free.
A seed bank and plant clinic, seedlings and plants, local honey, jams, wax wraps and more are also available at the meeting. To join or renew memberships, visit https://www.rogi.com.au/membership.php
