Redland tennis players are working their way up the international ranks with the help of their Capalaba coach.
Arjun Balakrishnan and Brandon Walkin train at the Capalaba Tennis Centre under coach Ryan Agar.
At 17-years-old, Balakrishnan has trained under Agar for seven years and has claimed two u18 International Tennis Federation (ITF) doubles titles back to back.
He is rising in the ranks for his age group and is currently the top doubles player and second singles player in Queensland and the third doubles player in Australia.
He and another Capalaba Tennis Club player also recently won the Queensland Schools Cup held in Rockhamption where they represented Brisbane State High School.
The pair will go on to compete in the national titles later this year.
Fellow player Walkin is competing on the ITF and ATP tour and has played throughout Europe for the last five months.
He started training with Agar in 2018 after an injury put him off the tour.
Despite having no ranking at the beginning of 2022, the 28-year-old has climbed to 38 in Australia and 258 in the world.
Agar, who grew up in Alexandra Hills and spent 12 years playing the international circuit himself, said he was proud to see his students succeed on the world stage.
"It's great to see their commitment and hard work is paying off. It's a very hard journey," he said.
"I've done it and I know exactly what they are in for and seeing them just show up day in and day out and commit, to see the success now is amazing."
Agar said in order for his elite players to improve he hoped to connect them with other professional players in the Redlands area to practice game play.
"I'm trying to find them match play, where they can play on the weekends with someone else that they don't know and have a competitive match because that's very important for their development," he said.
"As a junior I had to travel to the city or interstate to get good training and good match play, and so I'm trying to, you know, have that available in the Redlands.
"If we can connect these elite players and start building that culture here, it will really help everyone's games improve."
Agar works with players at all levels through the Capalaba Tennis Centre from juniors to seniors.
To get involved, call or text Ryan Agar on 0407 128 644 or email info@capalabatenniscentre.com.
