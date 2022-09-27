Redland City Bulletin

Australian personality Myf Warhust to visit Alexandra Hills Hotel

By Emily Lowe
Updated September 27 2022 - 5:51am, first published 4:59am
Myf Warhurst will talk about her book "Time of My Life" over dinner at the Alexandra Hills Hotel on October 3. Picture supplied

The Alexandra Hills Hotel will host an entertaining dinner with much-loved Australian personality Myf Warhurst.

