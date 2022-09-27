The Alexandra Hills Hotel will host an entertaining dinner with much-loved Australian personality Myf Warhurst.
The music lover, radio and television host, and podcaster will talk about her new book "Time of My Life" over dinner with an audience on Monday, October 10.
Warhust's memoir is one of wisdom, humour and heart, discussing her life and love of music and how it took her all the way from rural Victoria to the international Eurovision stage.
"Time of my Life" shares funny and fraught tales about growing up in a country town, Warhust's passion for music, working in Australian radio and her time on the ABC TV program Spicks and Specks.
Dinner with Myf Warhurst at the Alexandra Hills Hotel will begin at 7pm Monday, October 10. Tickets are $55 per person, which includes a two course meal and a glass of wine.
Bookings are essential and must be made by October 3. Phone 3824 4444 to book.
Copies of "Time of My Life" will be available to be purchased and signed at the event.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
