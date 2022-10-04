Property details:
Redland Bay
Come home to luxury with this magnificent apartment in the stunning "Wayfarer" development, the pinnacle of contemporary living.
This beautiful abode is one of 27 luxurious apartments designed to exude a relaxed sophistication inspired by the natural beauty and serenity that living on the bay provides.
First class fittings and finishes throughout highlight the elegance of this home with a huge open plan living and dining area opening out to expansive entertaining balcony.
Three king size built-in bedrooms open onto wide balconies, the master with luxury ensuite and spacious walk-in robe.
Redland Bay has a personality all of its own with a relaxed pace in sync with the quiet lapping of the waters edge and beautiful bay breezes that only living by the sea can provide.
Wayfarer residences sit virtually next door to the Weinam Creek precinct where the re-development commencing in May will see the area come into its own.
There will be new car parks, boat ramp, reduced traffic congestion, rejuvenated parks, new pedestrian and cycle pathways and new public open spaces with communal areas for family fun and relaxation.
Lifestyle offerings are also included with restaurants, grocery outlets and a medical precinct completing the community.
Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.