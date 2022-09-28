A key minerals project in the Redlands has been funded by the federal government after grants were announced by the former government before the 2022 election.
Queensland senator and bayside duty senator Murray Watt said the Lava Blue project would receive $5.24 million to develop critical minerals in the Redlands.
Mr Watt said the former government announced $20 million for grant recipients without committing funding in an effort to win election votes.
"The project by Lava Blue will develop modular re-processing technology to recover high-purity alumina, magnesium and other critical minerals from vanadium mine waste," he said.
"The processes will be developed at the Lava Blue Redlands research facility and be piloted at the Queensland Common User Vanadium Facility.
"Importantly this will create and support local jobs, as we continue to develop the industries of the future right here in the Redlands."
Mr Pike said his advocacy for a $5.24 million grant had "borne fruit" and would allow Redlands to build on an emerging industry in Australia and create local jobs.
"After stressing the importance of this project to the new Minister, I am glad that the government has now provided funding certainty to this vital local project," Mr Pike said.
"I am very excited about the economic opportunities that exist for the Redlands in becoming a leading precinct for new battery technology research."
Mr Watt said the grant approval was the work of the Labor government.
"It took the election of the Albanese Government to actually deliver this much-needed funding," Mr Watt said.
"It's nice Henry Pike has welcomed our commitment, but the truth is he had nothing to do with it. He wasn't in government when these grants were announced and he still isn't in government now."
