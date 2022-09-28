Redland City Council will highlight the efforts of young Redland residents with awards to recognise the valuable contributions of young people on the bayside.
Nominations for the second annual Redlands Coast Young Legends Awards will open on Monday 3 October.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the awards recognised young people who volunteer and undertake community service in the area.
"There are many young people on Redlands Coast who are doing amazing things within our community organisations, sporting clubs and schools, however their contributions are often overlooked," Cr Williams said.
"These awards are an opportunity to publicly showcase and acknowledge the city's youth, our future leaders, who volunteer their time and energy to the community."
There are four new categories this year to recognise more young people, bringing the total number of awards to eight.
"These categories recognise that our young people are helping in local community or not-for-profit organisations, caring for relatives, and mentoring others through sport or the creative arts," Cr Williams said.
"This year we've also added a Junior Legend category for eight to 12 years, as we are hoping to inspire a new cohort of even younger people to volunteer and give back to their community.
The award categories are Junior Legend of the Year (8-12 years), Young Legend of the Year (13-24 years), Young Creative, Young Carer, Young Innovator, Young Community Spirit, Young Eco Champion and Young Sports Leader
Nominations close on Friday 21 October 2022 and finalists will be invited to an award ceremony at the Redland Performing Arts Centre on 28 November.
For more information, including eligibility criteria and how to nominate someone, visit redland.qld.gov.au/younglegends.
