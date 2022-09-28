Motorists can expect to pay more for petrol in coming weeks as the federal fuel excise returns in full as of midnight on September 28, however the RACQ says it won't be a sudden hike.
The end of the discount will add 25.3 cents per litre to the wholesale price of unleaded and diesel, both of which had decreased during the week ending on Sunday, September 25 while retail prices increased.
RACQ spokesperson Nicky Haydon said these high retail margins, along with other factors, were likely to cushion the blow of the excise ending.
"We shouldn't see prices hike dramatically overnight and there are several reasons behind that," Ms Haydon said.
"Fuel companies have already purchased the stock they have in the ground at the discounted excise, so they need to use that fuel first before purchasing new stock at the higher price.
"Global oil prices have also fallen significantly from where they were in June and they are continuing to fall, so that should lead to lower wholesale prices in the next week."
Ms Haydon also said that fuel prices were currently peaking, but unleaded prices were unlikely to increase above $2 per litre for unleaded until the next price hike phase.
As of September 28 most retailers across the Redlands were charging just less than 196 cents per litre of unleaded or 207 cents per litre of diesel according to price aggregator PetrolSpy.
The cheapest unleaded was reportedly available at Metro Capalaba, which was charging 165.9 cents per litre.
The cheapest diesel was also available from Metro Capalaba, which reported a price of 201.9 cents per litre.
Looking ahead, the RACQ spokesperson said motorists who use diesel would be hardest-hit by the increased prices.
"In the next peak in October, we would expect prices to sit between $2-$2.05 and fall to around $1.80 in the cheap phase." Ms Haydon said.
"We expect to see a noticeable jump in diesel prices after the full fuel excise is returned, with average prices set to climb to around $2.15 per litre.
"If you need to purchase diesel, fill up now and aim for a target price of $2.04."
