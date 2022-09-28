Redland seniors will take to the water to celebrate their contribution to the community and encourage health and fitness in a free day of events.
The Cleveland Aquatic Centre will host the free Seniors Health and Wellbeing Festival for seniors month on October 13.
Cleveland Aquatic Centre health club manager Cindy Prieto said the inagural event in 2021 was a huge success, but this year's event would be bigger and better.
"This year we are focusing on providing a range of opportunities for Seniors to embrace a healthy lifestyle through a physical activity that is fun and welcoming to all levels such as Aqua Aerobics," she said.
"We are having a free Mega Aqua Class with loads of fun and laughter.
"We are encouraging patrons to participate in the fancy dress bathing cap competition as there will be great prizes including 12-month upfront membership worth $650, Swimwear and water gear from sponsors Speedo and Zoggs worth $300, Aqua Aerobics 10 visit pass worth $140."
Breakfast will also be served to allow attendees to socialise and engage with fellow residents before live entertainment to get seniors moving and shaking.
"We have two performances including the choral chorale; they are a lively group of mainly senior singers who meet every Tuesday on Macleay Island to learn songs, share harmonies and have a good time," Ms Prieto said
"Mama Juju & The Jam Tarts will close the event. They are a band that features great vocal harmonies, rockin' drums, bass, guitars, soaring flute, harmonica, ukulele and whatever other instruments take their fancy."
The event will run from 8am-2pm and the facility is wheelchair friendly so everyone is welcome.
