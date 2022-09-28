Redland City Bulletin

Cleveland Aquatic Centre hosts second festival for seniors

By Emily Lowe
September 28 2022 - 9:00pm
The Cleveland Aquatic Centre will host the free Seniors Health and Wellbeing Festival for seniors month on October 13. Picture supplied

Redland seniors will take to the water to celebrate their contribution to the community and encourage health and fitness in a free day of events.

