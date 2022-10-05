Redlands
Seniors month kicks off this October with a range of events to celebrate Redlands' older residents across the bayside. Find activities and events online at redlandseniors.com/event/
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Lamb Island
Lamb Island will host a month of activities, talks, workshops and fun to encourage residents to think about health and how to stay well and enjoy life throughout October.
Capalaba
Join in for story time at the Capalaba Library. Read Aaron Blabey's 'I Need a Hug', and make your very own porcupine craft Saturday, October 8 from 9.30-10.15am.
Wellington Point
Australian Sewing Guild Group Sew Sensational meets at the Wellington Point Community Hall on the 3rd Saturday of each month from 10am to 4pm. Refine your sewing skills or try something new. Email asg.sewsensational.qld@aussew.org.au.
Capalaba
The Cleveland United Church Car Boot Market and book fair is Saturday October 8 from 7-11am. Books, car boot stalls, Op Shop, cakes, plants, sausage sizzle and devonshire teas and more.
Cleveland
The Redland Bushwalkers Member's Photo Competition judging/social night. Visitors are welcome to join at the Lions Hall, Shore St Cleveland October 12 from 7pm.
