Madeleine Onreat presents 20 years of rhymes about Minjerribah in a new poetry book

Updated September 28 2022 - 11:40am, first published 11:24am
Onreat writes Minjerribah in rhyme

A love of North Stradbroke Island spanning more than 20 years shines through in Minjerribah, written by former Redland Times newspaper reporter Madeleine Onraet.

