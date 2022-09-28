Onreat writes Minjerribah in rhyme

A love of North Stradbroke Island spanning more than 20 years shines through in Minjerribah, written by former Redland Times newspaper reporter Madeleine Onraet.
Ms Onraet said Minjerribah was a personal response to what was a unique landscape.
"The landscape teaches us to listen to the wisdom of its timeless beauty. The poems express a personal response to the beauty and wisdom of this land. May we together respect the land on which we walk," she said.
Ms Onraet said dolphin, whale, kookaburra and turtle graced the pages as the natural world guided herself and her family deeper in their connection with one another and life itself.
"My family moved to Wynnum North when I was five years old. Our house was nestled into the side of a hill overlooking the Quandamooka waters of Moreton Bay. Each morning, we woke to see the silent beauty of Minjerribah in the distance. We visited the island on day trips and holidays.
"In my twenties, I married and travelled overseas. We returned to Minjerribah after the birth of our eldest son and were again impacted by the land's presence. Annual visits to the island became a sacred part of our young family's rhythm. Our sons are now young men and we continue our retreats at Minjerribah."
Ms Onraet writes poetry that focuses on the spiritual nature of existence, family life and the natural world.
She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Queensland and was a print journalist at The Redland Times and Bayside Bulletin newspapers in the 1990's. In recent years, she has worked as a chaplain in Brisbane hospitals.
The book is available now at Riverbend Books at Bulimba; Dymocks at Queen Street, Brisbane; The Mad Hatters Bookshop at Manly and Starfish Studio at Point Lookout. The book has been purchased by The Redland City Council Library Service and it may soon be available at IndigiScapes, Capalaba.
