Queensland will end its reliance on coal by 2035 as part of a $62 billion energy plan which will include the world's largest pumped hydro project.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement Wednesday, saying the plan would legislate higher renewable energy targets of 70 per cent by 2032 and 80 per cent 2035.
Coal fired-power stations will transition to clean energy hubs under the plan which will also aim to support an additional 100,000 jobs by 2040.
Premier Palaszczuk said the $62 billion investment would be split between the public and private sectors.
"This plan is about clean, reliable and affordable energy putting downward pressure on household energy bills," she said.
"It is about turbo-charging new investment in new minerals, batteries and manufacturing and providing the largest single commitment to renewable energy in Australia's history."
The plan includes two pumped hydro projects at Borumba Dam and another 70 kilometres west of Mackay called Pioneer-Burdekin. During construction, the projects will support around 4,000 construction jobs a year.
The Premier said during construction, the projects will support "around 4,000 construction jobs a year".
"It will be the largest pumped hydro energy storage in the world, with five gigawatts of 24-hour storage and the potential for stage 1 to be completed by 2032."
The Premier said existing coal-fired power stations will progressively transition to clean energy hubs from 2027 as the state expands its renewable power and storage capabilities.
Ms Palaszczuk confirmed the Government wouldn't "convert coal power stations until there is replacement firmed generation."
Redlands MP Kim Richards said the plan would include $20 million for supercharging Queensland's hydrogen hubs and build community awareness for the industry.
"This is an important insurance policy for our publicly-owned energy system, to make sure Queensland can meet electricity demand during peak times," Ms Richards said.
"We also anticipate an extra 36,000 jobs in green growth opportunities including direct and indirect jobs across key sectors like green hydrogen; that's a huge opportunity for Queensland."
Energy Minister and Springwood MP Mick de Brenni said the plan will create 64,000 jobs in clean energy infrastructure including "new skilled jobs in construction of transmission and renewable energy projects."
"That huge opportunity for South East Queensland and Toowoomba as it extends to jobs in manufacturing and ongoing operations, and indirect jobs in the services industry that supports the energy sector," he said.
"Key sectors like manufacturing, hydrogen and critical minerals will be growing at a faster rate, with Queensland a globally competitive investment destination."
The plan has faced criticism from opposition MPs for being small on detail.
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson questioned how the Government would deliver the plan, saying the plan lacked "proper funding" details.
"Yesterday Queenslanders expected to see a plan that had KPIs along the way, so the government could be held accountable," he said.
"The people of the Redlands I represent want to see reliable, sustainable and affordable electricity reaching their homes.
"Our community is already concerned that the Palaszczuk Government has cut solar feed in rates."
Key facts: Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.