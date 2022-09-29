Redland City Bulletin

Queensland Government announces $62 billion energy plan with increased renewable targets

By Jeremy Cook
September 29 2022 - 5:00am
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a $62 billion energy and jobs plan that will aim to end the state's reliance on coal. Picture Annastacia Palaszczuk Youtube.

Queensland will end its reliance on coal by 2035 as part of a $62 billion energy plan which will include the world's largest pumped hydro project.

