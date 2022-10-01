YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters. An elitist and patronising letter

Where are the entrances going to be? Jones Road or Old Cleveland Road East? Entrance from either of these roads would cause total chaos plus foss of Fauna and Flora habitation. Where is the water coming from and who will pay for the ongoing cost of this water? You can't use water from Tingalpa creek, as competitors would require fresh water. Where is the water filtration station and pumping house going to be installed? After the games, who will be responsible for the ongoing maintenance? Where are the grandstands and food halls going to be? The expected "crowds" will require refreshments and who will maintain these structures after the games? What guarantees will the council give that the safety and preservation of the remaining fauna and flora will be maintained? Who is going to pay to keep this white elephant going after the games are over?