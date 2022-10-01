YOUR SAY: Redlands readers' letters. An elitist and patronising letter

I strongly disagree with Veronica Mahony-Hodges' assessment of the Redland City Bulletin editor.
He's been a breath of fresh air. The journalists are clearly being trained and guided in the right direction. I would challenge Veronica to point to any other newspaper which would publish letters like hers. Very few would hold themselves to such levels of accountability.
And where are the examples of unbalanced reporting in the paper's news section? Perhaps you should refer them to the Australian Press Council. While you are at it, compare the number of adjudications relating to this newspaper with others. You may be shocked by what you find.
If the accusation is based on the letters to the editor, I don't think you have a leg to stand on. They published your letter, so the paper and the editor are certainly not censoring political views. I do wish they'd bring back Facebook comments, though.
To sum up, your letter was elitist and patronising-kind of like the LNP at the last election. Liam Richardson, Capalaba
Oh, Dear Craig Craig Craig....at least you are hitting a nerve directly to get a letter like this (A threat to the editor, RCB 28/9/22). Keep up the fantastic work in making our local newspaper more open, diverse and informative. Debbie Swain
Thank you Craig for publishing some letters last week from the "well to do" section of our community.Their condescending arrogance was breathtaking and there for all to see! Ian Murphy.
Tell me something, Veronica (Letters Wed 28th Sept). Have you never heard the phrase "Don't shoot the messenger"
Craig is only publishing what I imagine are a large volume of letters criticising young Pike, some of which come from the LNP. But, as you rightly point out, this is LNP country, and once your man gets in, you all settle down to your comfortable lives for another three years.
Like Lamming, I am told Pike was not the first choice of the LNP branch. He was the captain's choice. (The captain at the time was Sco Mo)
As a result of this captain's pick, the Bowman LNP branch lost quite a few stalwarts from its ranks. As a safe LNP seat, you could put Putin up for election and he would get your vote, as long as he ran under the LNP banner.
The rest of us who take note of who represents us do not like the fact that we are represented in our National Parliament by someone who is there solely to toe the party line, not rock the boat, and for an easy way to earn a good salary for the next three years. Pike has no thought of doing anything for the electorate beyond opposing everything the government does. He has already sent out the standard mass mailout. So he is on track! Derek Cotton, Alexandra Hills
The Bulletin reports ongoing disharmony in council over plans to include the Olympic white-water rafting facility within the Birkdale Community Precinct. Recently this included comments on the small proportion of residents who responded to consultation on the plan. Councillor McKenzie is quoted as saying that concerns about the ongoing cost of the facility are only held by a "noisy minority". Many residents are like me, silent on the issue to date but believing their elected council will make sound evidence-based decisions with our money. That trust is undermined by my reading the Mayor "hopes" ongoing costs can be offset by elite canoeists hiring the facility to train. This week I noted another training potential for swift water rescue. I read of the Mayor's "vision" for unspecified parts of the Precinct to be funded through public and private partnerships. Indeed, these matters should have a sounder basis than the Mayor's hopes and visions. I support those Councillors calling for further consideration of exactly what they and ratepayers are being asked to sign up for in the construction and maintenance of this facility. Shane Hansford, Wellington Point
I wish to congratulate the five councillors who took a stance regarding the B.C.P. Since its conception, I have been asking questions about the feasibility and costs of this project, to no avail. I get fobbed off with wishy-washy replies and useless artist's impressions, but no answer to the real questions.
Where are the entrances going to be? Jones Road or Old Cleveland Road East? Entrance from either of these roads would cause total chaos plus foss of Fauna and Flora habitation. Where is the water coming from and who will pay for the ongoing cost of this water? You can't use water from Tingalpa creek, as competitors would require fresh water. Where is the water filtration station and pumping house going to be installed? After the games, who will be responsible for the ongoing maintenance? Where are the grandstands and food halls going to be? The expected "crowds" will require refreshments and who will maintain these structures after the games? What guarantees will the council give that the safety and preservation of the remaining fauna and flora will be maintained? Who is going to pay to keep this white elephant going after the games are over?
Several surveys have been conducted about this project, and with manipulation of the figures, it looks like all the Redland residents are in agreement. I disagree. I think the residents are sick and tired of not being listened to. This project needs to consider many more aspects before it becomes a feasible reality. Bill Parker
We purposefully relocated from Coorparoo to the Redlands to avoid aircraft noise and other inner city mayhem. This was a retirement lifestyle choice. We are disgruntled with what looks like changing the flight paths to fly over Moreton Bay to appease inner city dwellers who knew there would be aircraft noise when they moved there. Why should this noise problem be shunted to Moreton Bay Areas.? Stand up against this PLAN, which, if implemented, will be far worse than the noise we hear now. Keep this issue front and centre of this newspaper and in Henry Pike's ear. Jenny Boucaut, Ormiston
