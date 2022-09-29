Redland City Bulletin

Facing Fear comes to Capalaba Events cinema on November 7

By Linda Muller
Updated October 2 2022 - 5:12am, first published September 29 2022 - 2:05am
Facing fear to screen at Capalaba

Transformations Coaching and Hypnotherapy at Capalaba is hosting a screening of Facing Fear at Events Cinema, Capalaba at 6.30pm on November 7.

