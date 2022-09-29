Facing fear to screen at Capalaba

Transformations Coaching and Hypnotherapy at Capalaba is hosting a screening of Facing Fear at Events Cinema, Capalaba at 6.30pm on November 7.
Facing Fear details one man's global search to find ways to handle his fear. In the film, Bill Bennett sought out some of the world's leading experts in fear management to better understand how fear worked, and how to best manage it.
Transformations owner Joslyn Gardiner said the film was invaluable to anyone over the age of 13.
"We work with people who have long term anxiety, stress, depression or addictive behaviours in over eating, drinking or smoking. Underlying most of the mental health issues is fear - fear of what has happened or will happen," she said.
"This movie is very relevant and that is why we decided to host a screening. Bill Bennett had a life changing diagnosis and he used his contacts to ask leaders in mental health about fear. This is really valuable viewing and gives a different and helpful perspective."
Ms Gardiner said the movie was also helpful for students in Year 12 who were facing their final exams.
"Many of these students are scared to death - mainly of failure. Fear doesn't spur you on. It holds you back and you can get stuck."
The film features Dr Joe Dispenza, Dr Bruce Lipton, Caroline Myss, Paul Selig, Lee Carroll (Kryon), James Van Praagh, Foster Gamble, Sister Jenna and Judith Richards and offers a unique perspective that examines fear scientifically and spiritually. Much of the film was shot in Tasmania.
For Bennett, it is a personal film of learning and healing.
"I started my journey choked with fear. Now I am no longer afraid," Mr Bennett said.
Tickets are $27 with a $2 booking fee and a minimum of 50 tickets are required to hold the screening. Bookings must be made by 10am on October 28 on fan-force.com/box-office/
Following the screening will be a question and answer session.
