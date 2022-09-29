A Thornlands school became a generous hairdressing salon as students sacrificed their precious locks to raise more than $23,000 for a worthy cause.
Carmel College students got together for a group chop to raise funds for Mater Chicks in Pink, supporting women diagnosed with breast cancer.
Principal Stephen Adair said he was proud to see the school's seniors live out Catholic social responsibility.
"This year we had 41 Year 12 students and one teacher cut their hair to help raise funds for the Mater Chicks in Pink," he said.
"I am incredibly proud of our Year 12 students, who despite being only weeks away from graduation, showed such bravery, living out Catholic social responsibility in all they do.
"It truly is heart-warming to see our students go above and beyond for others."
All of the students' hair has been donated to a sustainable salon, which will use the hair to make wigs for people who have medically induced hair loss.
"I know this group of Year 12 students have a very bright future ahead, one which includes living our Catholic values even once they leave these school gates," Mr Adair said.
"I would also like to say a huge thank you to the hairdressers that gave us their time and expertise to make this fundraiser a possibility."
