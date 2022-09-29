Redland City Bulletin

Thornlands students chop off precious locks for cancer patients

By Emily Lowe
September 29 2022 - 5:00am
Carmel College students raised more than $23,000 for Mater Chicks in Pink. Picture supplied

A Thornlands school became a generous hairdressing salon as students sacrificed their precious locks to raise more than $23,000 for a worthy cause.

