Bayside bird lovers flocked to the shores of Moreton Bay Marine Park to welcome native birds back to Cleveland after their long migration.
Residents and visitors came to GJ Walter Park, Cleveland to greet the birds for the first time in three years after COVID delays stopped events.
Australian Conservation Foundation Community Bayside's Tania Kromloff said she received great feedback from visitors who created a giant patchwork quilt.
"Thank you to the hundreds of locals and community groups who shared in the celebration," she said.
"We now have many original painted panels to be sewn together to create a very large patchwork quilt incorporating the community's messages about the diverse environmental benefits of our Ramsar Toondah wetlands," said Tania Kromoloff.
Many people used the long range scopes set up at the shore to look at migratory birds like the eastern curlew.
Every year, the birds migrate to the Moreton Bay wetlands to prepare for a 12,000km return trip to Alaska and Siberia.
Some Eastern curlews seen feeding and about 500 Grey-tailed tattlers roosting on the mud bank next to Cassim Island were observed by the Wader Study Group.
National president of BirdLife Australia Martine Maron and QLD Waders Study Group spokesman Robert Bush spoke about the importance of conserving and protecting Toondah Harbour and how a major development could effect the area.
Hundreds of people got involved with the face painting, live entertainment and sausage sizzle on the day, topped off by a visit from Beako, the giant eastern curlew puppet.
Visitors also spotted a Toondah koala from a local colony and about a dozen community groups took part in the celebration.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
