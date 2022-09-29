Redland City Bulletin

Bayside bird lovers welcomed migratory birds back to Moreton Bay

By Emily Lowe
September 29 2022 - 5:00am
Beako, the giant eastern curlew puppet at the event to welcome back shorebirds at Cleveland. Picture supplied

Bayside bird lovers flocked to the shores of Moreton Bay Marine Park to welcome native birds back to Cleveland after their long migration.

