Macleay Island Ferry Terminal a step closer as pontoon floats in

By Emily Lowe
September 29 2022 - 9:00pm
A pontoon has landed at the site of the Macleay Island Ferry Terminal in the SMBI Ferry Terminals Upgrade Project. Picture by Redland City Council

Good weather and tidal conditions provided an opportunity for Macleay Island's new pontoon to be floated to its destination as work on the Southern Moreton Bay Island (SMBI) Ferry Terminals Upgrade project continues.

