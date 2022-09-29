Good weather and tidal conditions provided an opportunity for Macleay Island's new pontoon to be floated to its destination as work on the Southern Moreton Bay Island (SMBI) Ferry Terminals Upgrade project continues.
Member for Redlands Kim Richards said the Macleay Island Ferry Terminal was on track for completion early next year if weather permitted.
The delivery of the pontoon is a milestone in the $44.6 million project to boost transport services and support island economies across the Redlands, funded by the State Government and Redland City Council.
Ms Richards said construction had begin on all four ferry terminals to be installed at Russell, Macleay, Lamb and Karragarra Islands.
"This investment in transport infrastructure not only supports jobs on the islands, but employment opportunities have been created in the design, manufacturing, construction and installation of the ferry terminals as well," she said.
"Around 45 direct jobs are being supported over the life of this important infrastructure project, at a time when it is so important to have secure work.
Ms Richards said construction the floating of the Macleay pontoon was no easy feat.
"The contractor took a different approach this time, with most of the Macleay Island pontoon roof fit out completed prior to its arrival onsite," she said.
"Now that the pontoon is here, work will continue on the pontoon and jetty, installation of the gangway, and delivery of the landside works."
Works on the four new terminals are planned for completion in mid-2023, with Russell Island scheduled for completion late-2022 if weather permits.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the project was one of the biggest infrastructure investments in the SMBI communities.
"Council has contributed $15.4 million to the project and will also fund maintenance for all four terminals on Macleay, Russell, Lamb and Karragarra islands, once they are complete," she said.
Division 5 Councillor Mark Edwards said Quandamooka artwork gracing the terminal's walkways and colour schemes were developed in consultation with the island communities.
"Thanks to careful attention to cultural heritage by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation the design features the island's mangrove motif," he said.
"In addition to the much improved aesthetics, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy greater ease of access and protection from the elements.
For more information on the project, visit the project page at yoursay.redland.qld.gov.au/upgrade-of-smbi-ferry-terminals or email the project team at boatinginfrastructure@msq.qld.gov.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
